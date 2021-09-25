Kochi

Joint Christian Council stages protest

Joint Christian Council activists staged a protest in front of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council on Saturday, demanding an urgent meeting and a clear announcement of its stance on the controversial “narcotic jihad” statement made by the Bishop of Pala, Joseph Kallarangatt.

The group also demanded an apology from Bishop Kallarangatt for hurting the sentiments of a community. Alleging a conspiracy by the “Changanassery lobby” to clinch the position of Major Archbishop, the council asked Bishops to desist from creating disharmony among communities.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 25, 2021 10:32:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/joint-christian-council-stages-protest/article36673413.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY