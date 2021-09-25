Joint Christian Council stages protest

Joint Christian Council activists staged a protest in front of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council on Saturday, demanding an urgent meeting and a clear announcement of its stance on the controversial “narcotic jihad” statement made by the Bishop of Pala, Joseph Kallarangatt.

The group also demanded an apology from Bishop Kallarangatt for hurting the sentiments of a community. Alleging a conspiracy by the “Changanassery lobby” to clinch the position of Major Archbishop, the council asked Bishops to desist from creating disharmony among communities.