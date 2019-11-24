Joint Christian Council for passage of Church Bill

The Joint Christian Council, a federation of Christian organisations, has reiterated its long-standing demand for the passing of the Kerala Church Properties and Institutions Trust Bill.

Fear of losing their vote bank has kept politicians from passing bills that would ensure that churches and their wealth are administered democratically by the laity, said Felix J. Pulludan, advisory board chairman of the council.

Clergymen should be confined to religious duties, and the wealth and property of the church should be administered by members chosen democratically from among the laity, said George Kattikaran, the council’s working president. Church property and rent from them are controlled by a few members of the clergy and sold according to their whims, with little transparency, he said.

The council has demanded the passage of the bill that was proposed in 2009 by the State Law Reforms Commission headed by Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer. It alleged that the 2009 bill allowed for a more democratic management of wealth than the provisions of the draft bill proposed earlier this year.

The council is organising a dharna before the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on November 27 to highlight its demand.