Kochi

John Fernandez, P.R. Muraleedharan re-elected to lead CITU in Ernakulam

Thousands of workers participate in a rally held as part of the district conference of CITU at Kalamassery on Thursday.

Thousands of workers participate in a rally held as part of the district conference of CITU at Kalamassery on Thursday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

John Fernandez and P.R. Muraleedharan have been re-elected president and secretary of the Ernakulam district unit of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

The district meet of CITU that concluded here on Thursday elected a 330-member Ernakulam district council and a 100-member district committee. C.K. Pareeth is the new district treasurer.

The meet approved nearly 20 resolutions that include one that urged the Centre to end its “corporate-appeasement policy that ensures the destruction of the Cochin Port” and another that demanded the “BPCL management correct its labour policy and release six-day wages of workers who took part in a strike” and protection of Life Insurance Corporation Ltd. One of the resolutions was to put up a unified struggle to save the LIC.

Thirty-four members were elected to take part in the State meeting as delegates. The concluding meeting was inaugurated by Elamaram Kareem, MP, at Eloor.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2022 9:03:48 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/john-fernandez-pr-muraleedharan-re-elected-to-lead-citu-in-ernakulam/article66036032.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY