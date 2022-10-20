John Fernandez, P.R. Muraleedharan re-elected to lead CITU in Ernakulam

The district meet elects a 330-member Ernakulam district council and a 100-member district committee

Thousands of workers participate in a rally held as part of the district conference of CITU at Kalamassery on Thursday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

John Fernandez and P.R. Muraleedharan have been re-elected president and secretary of the Ernakulam district unit of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

The district meet of CITU that concluded here on Thursday elected a 330-member Ernakulam district council and a 100-member district committee. C.K. Pareeth is the new district treasurer.

The meet approved nearly 20 resolutions that include one that urged the Centre to end its “corporate-appeasement policy that ensures the destruction of the Cochin Port” and another that demanded the “BPCL management correct its labour policy and release six-day wages of workers who took part in a strike” and protection of Life Insurance Corporation Ltd. One of the resolutions was to put up a unified struggle to save the LIC.

Thirty-four members were elected to take part in the State meeting as delegates. The concluding meeting was inaugurated by Elamaram Kareem, MP, at Eloor.