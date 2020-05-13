Job guarantee may help Kerala retain migrant workforce

Guaranteeing jobs post-lockdown may enable Kerala to retain the majority of its migrant workforce, which is pivotal to its economy, indicates a recent survey.

Gram Vikas, a Bhubaneshwar-based community development organisation, in partnership with the Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development (CMID), has conducted a rapid assessment among migrant labourers from Odisha, majority of whom have migrated to Kerala, to assess their post-lockdown coping strategies.

The study comprised a sample size of 392 migrants, mostly males with a median age of 23, from 13 community development blocks in Odisha and over 90% of whom were from socially disadvantaged sections.

Though the survey indicated that nearly 77% of migrants planned to return home after the lockdown and only 10.70% wanted to stay back, this didn’t reveal the complete picture. “The uncertainty over jobs is what fuels their desire to return home. If there are guaranteed jobs after the lockdown, the majority will opt to stay back,” said Liby Johnson, executive director, Gram Vikas. This could prove critical to Kerala since 45% of those surveyed were migrants to Kerala while Tamil Nadu, which is second in the list, accounted for only 12.80%.

When asked about their plans to return to workplace, over 35% chose not to respond, nearly 30% gave a time frame of within three months while 18% were undecided.

That 56.60% were looking for immediate support to return home compared to 11.20% to find job indicated their proclivity to choose home over their workplace unless there is certainty about work post-lockdown.

“With many States like Uttar Pradesh adopting anti-labour policies and suspending labour laws in the guise of pandemic-induced economic challenges, Kerala remains a beacon of hope for migrants. It could be a win-win situation for both parties since the State need migrants for their economic resilience which in turn would keep their households and native villages afloat,” said Benoy Peter, executive director, CMID.

The study recommends that the Odisha government forge partnerships with destination States such as Kerala which offers the best wage rates in India and relatively better social security measures for migrants.