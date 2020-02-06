Job fraud: youth held

The Central police arrested a person who allegedly cheated job aspirants by offering student visas and jobs in Australia.

The arrested was identified as Rahul Stephen, 20, of Coimbatore. The fraud was committed in the name of an emigration and education services company functioning out of a mall on M.G. Road in the city. He was the manager of the company while the managing director, Sreenivasan, was absconding.

The police said several persons from Kerala and Tamil Nadu had fallen prey to the fraud.

The accused was arrested from Tamil Nadu on cases registered based on petitions filed by residents of Palakkad and Thrissur. The police said that both the accused had similar cases pending against them.

Held for theft

The Central police arrested a person who allegedly used to steal from parked autorickshaws.

The arrested was identified as Benny Varghese, 48, of Thrissur. According to the police, he used to steal money, mobile phones and wallets by breaking into the dash boards of autorickshaws parked near Ernakulam Shiva Temple. Articles stolen from three autorickshaws were recovered from him.

Cases were registered on the petitions by autorickshaw drivers.