Job fraud accused sourced database of aspirants through dubious means, say police

May 30, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The man who was arrested by the Ernakulam South police on Monday on charge of cheating job aspirants by promising recruitment to the Indian Army could have sourced the database of his potential victims illegally using his influence, the police suspect.

Santhosh Kumar, 48, of Maradu was arrested based on two separate complaints lodged by victims. Two cases have been registered against him under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 419 (cheating by personation), and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Using the database sourced through his connections, the accused then reached out to potential victims through text messages asking them to contact him if they wanted jobs. He used to provide the victims with three different contact numbers. He then collected anywhere between ₹1.50 lakh and ₹3 lakh through online bank transactions,” said police sources.

However, the police did not find much balance in his bank accounts and suspect that he may have withdrawn the money immediately after it was deposited.

An ex-serviceman who served in the Indian Army for around six years, Kumar reportedly ran recruitment centres in Bengaluru and various districts of Kerala till a few years ago. He could have probably used those connections to get hold of the database of job aspirants. Once he lured the victims and collected money from them, he shut down those units and went into hiding, said the police.

The South police have information about at least 11 victims who were cheated by him. The two who lodged petitions with the police had allegedly paid him ₹2.50 lakh each. The other nine victims are likely to register complaints soon.

The police said Kumar had been duping job aspirants since 2011 and had 35 cases registered against him across the State. “He settled some of those cases using the money collected by victimising others,” said sources.

