Jo Joseph is LDF candidate at Thrikkakara

Party says media has misled people by giving false news about candidature

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) sprang a surprise on Thursday by fielding interventional cardiologist Jo Joseph as its candidate for the Thrikkakara Assembly bypoll.

Dr. Joseph is a popular cardiologist of a private hospital here, who is active in social service too. Dr. Joseph enjoyed massive popular support, said LDF convener E. P. Jayarajan said while announcing the candidature.

Interestingly, the LDF had unsuccessfully fielded J. Jacob, an orthopaedic surgeon, as its candidate in the Assembly polls last time. However, Dr. Jacob could not stop Congress leader P.T. Thomas from scripting his second straight win in the constituency. The bypoll was warranted following the death of Thomas. The UDF has fielded Uma Thomas, the wife of the late legislator, as its candidate.

Referring to media reports that the party may field K.S. Arunkumar, one of its district committee members, the CPI(M) leaders said the media had misled the people by giving false news about the candidature.

No names were considered by the party Ernakulam district committee, which met on Wednesday, though a section of the media reported that the committee had cleared the name of Mr. Arunkumar. Someone might have misled the media by giving false information about the candidate, said Industries Minister P. Rajeeve.

Criticising the media for what he termed as the wrong reporting, Mr. Rajeev said the media should report only truth and correct facts. The media managements should take a serious note on the wrong reporting. No names except that of Dr. Joseph was considered by the party, he claimed.

On a question on P. V. Sreenijin, MLA, and a few others sharing the picture of Mr. Arunkumar as the LDF candidate, Mr. Jayarajan said a section of the party comrades fell for the false media reports on the candidature. Those party leaders should exercise caution and not believe media reports hereafter, he said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the election campaign of the LDF on Tuesday.