Jitish Kallat back at Biennale with two exhibitions

December 24, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KOCHI

Artist Jithish Kallat, who curated the second edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB), is back with two exhibitions this time.

‘Covering Letter’, a seminal installation, and ‘Tangled Hierarchy’ curated by him are presented by Kiran Nadar Museum of Art at TKM Warehouse, Fort Kochi, as invited parallel exhibitions. The twinned presentations of Covering Letter and Tangled Hierarchy took place at the John Hansard Gallery in Southampton, UK, from June 2 to September 10.

Weeks before World War-II began, Mahatma Gandhi wrote a letter to Adolf Hitler for the sake of humanity. The historical letter that exudes his philosophy and passion for non-violence has been revisited by Mr. Kallat through ‘Covering Letter’. The words of the letter projected onto a curtain of cascading fog create a surrealistic world as it scrolls through the mist. Each word of the letter that advocates peace disappears eventually when the mist diffuses, reminding the fate of the message that was ignored, according to a communication.

Tangled Hierarchy is a collection of five used envelopes addressed to Mahatma Gandhi, now conserved in the Mountbatten Archive at the University of Southampton. When Mountbatten discussed the partition of the Indian subcontinent on Monday, June 2, 1947, Gandhi, who was undertaking a vow of silence on Mondays, wrote notes on the back of the used envelopes to communicate his differences of opinion on partition.

Mr. Kallat tries to connect ‘Gandhi’s envelopes’ with artistic conversations and correspondences. The exhibition features works of Kader Attia, Kim Beom, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Mona Hatoum, Somnath Hore, Partition Museum, S.L. Parasher, Sir Roger Penrose, Paul Pfeiffer, Dr. Vilayanur S. Ramachandran, Mykola Ridnyi, Prof. Roger Shepard, Homai Vyarawalla, Alexa Wright, and Zarina. The works explore the relationship between silence and speech, visibility and invisibility, portioned land, conflicts, and pain. It will be open till April 30, 2023.