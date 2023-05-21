Jharkhand Minister Badal Pathralekh visits CIFT

May 21, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - KOCHI

Jharkhand State Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cooperative Minister Badal Pathralekh, accompanied by senior State officials visited ICAR-CIFT on Saturday and sought CIFT’s technological expertise in reservoir-based fish harvest, post harvest and value-addition technologies and CIFT-offered technical assistance for the development of fisheries in Jharkhand, said a communication in Kochi.

The Jharkhand Minister was accompanied by Aboobacker Siddque and other officials. T.V. Shankar, CIFT director incharge welcomed the delegation. The Minister and his team had brief discussions with the CIFT team on the latest technologies and research undertakings. The team also visited the CIFT laboratories, the communication added.