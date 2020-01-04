Jeweller robbed of cash, jewellery

A jewellery owner was robbed of his bag allegedly containing ₹80,000, a couple of gold bangles and a few documents at Kanjoor near Kalady on Saturday around 10.15 a.m.

Stephen of Malayattoor was about to open his jewellery at Kanjoor when the incident was said to have taken place.

He kept his bag by the side to unlock the shop and had opened one lock.

It was while working on the second lock that someone who was apparently waiting for the right moment, wrested the bag and fled.

According to local residents, he rode pillion on a motorcycle in the direction of Aluva. Reportedly, some liquid had been poured inside the lock, which was suspected to be a deliberate ploy to delay the unlocking, giving the miscreants enough time to pull off the theft.

“We have registered a case for theft and are looking at the CCTV footage in the nearby areas,” said the Kalady police.