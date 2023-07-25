HamberMenu
Jet terminal at Cochin airport in high demand, says Minister

July 25, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The increase in traffic at the business jet terminal at Cochin International Airport is indicative of the spike in the number of businespersons and tourists coming to the State, according to Industries Minister P. Rajeeve.

As many as 562 flights had arrived at the country’s largest business terminal over the past eight months. It was expected that the number would touch the 1,000-mark in 2023, he said in a social media post.

Mr. Rajeeve said the terminal aimed at providing special services to charter flights and private jets. With the launch of the charter gateway, it had been possible to bring in charter flights at low cost for conferences and leisure travel, he said.

The jet terminal, which is spread over 40,000 sq. ft, has state-of-the-art facilities including private car parking, drive-in porch, spacious lobby, and five comfortable lounges. A safe house in a 10,000-sq.-ft area has been set up for VIP guests requiring high security. Passengers could reach the aircraft within two minutes from there, he said.

The Minister pointed out that the charter gateway would ensure efficient connectivity, linking the proposed Gift City, industrial corridor and international convention centre projects.

