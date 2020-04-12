Jeeva Vayu to the rescue of COVID-19 patients

The Jeeva Vaayu ventilator developed by Adi Shankara Institute of Engineering and Technology, Kalady, was handed over to General Hospital, Ernakulam, on Saturday.

Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar handed over the emergency ventilator in the presence of the college and Health authorities.

“It is the first emergency ventilator developed by an engineering institute under the Kerala Technological University (KTU). It includes all technical specifications like pressure monitoring, volume control, airflow monitoring, and backup battery mechanisms,” said Ajay Basil Varghese, nodal officer, Technology Business Incubator and Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre under the institute.

The product provides visual and audio alarm system for low supply pressure, airway pressure, leakage detection, power failure, and low battery indication. “We are in the phase of getting product certification for mass production. The base model can be made at a cost of around 10,000, while the price of the high-end model will be around 30,000,” said Mr. Varghese.

The product was developed by startups including iCube Design Studio, RIOD Logic Pvt. Ltd., and Machbee incubated at Adi Shankara Technology Business Incubator. An expert team from the department of biomedical engineering at Lisie Hospital, Ernakulam, was also involved in product design, according to college officials.

Two new machines

Two new ventilators have been installed at the Ernakulam General Hospital.

The ventilators and associated equipment were bought using the Indian Oil Corporation’s Corporate Social Responsibility funds amounting to ₹25 lakh.

MP’s initiative

The initiative to procure the ventilators was taken by Hibi Eden, MP representing Ernakulam, keeping in mind the needs of regular patients after the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, had been converted into a COVID-19 care centre, said a press release.

Mr. Eden has so far allocated ₹1.46 crore from his MPLADS fund for the fight against the pandemic.