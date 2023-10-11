HamberMenu
JD(S) Kerala unit forms committee for discussions with other State units against Deve Gowda’s decision to back BJP

October 11, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting of the executive committee of the Janata Dal (S) held in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday formed a four-member committee to hold discussions with the leadership of other State units on the way forward against the decision by the party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda to join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The four-member panel comprises C.K. Nanu, Neelalohithadasan Nadar, Jose Thettayil, and P.M. Safarulla. They will hold discussions with the leaders of other State units, who had rejected the decision by Mr. Gowda and his son H.D. Kumaraswamy to forge an alliance with the BJP ahead of the Parliament election in 2024.

A senior party leader termed Mr. Gowda’s shift towards BJP as against the spirit of the party’s earlier resolve to remain as an anti-BJP and non-Congress force in the national politics. The State units, which had opposed Mr. Gowda’s decision, had already made it clear that he had violated the declared stance, he said.

The leader refused to comment on whether a section of leaders of the Kerala unit wanted to float a new party in the wake of the new developments, though he stated that various points were discussed. The State unit’s position was made clear in the executive meet held in Kochi on October 7, which had passed a resolution that it will continue to be part of the Left Democratic Front alliance.

