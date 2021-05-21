Kochi

JCC welcomes govt’s assurance to fisheries’ sector

The Joint Christian Council (JCC) has welcomed the State government’s announcement that priority will be accorded to improve the quality of life of fishers.

This comes as a ray of hope during a perilous time when fishers are battling COVID-19, apart from sea erosion and a steep fall in catch owing to climate change. In such a situation, each family engaged in fishing must urgently be given ₹10,000 as interim aid to tide over the crisis, said JCC president Felix J. Pulloden.

Sadly, various district administrations are indifferent to the plight of fishermen, although they can provide succour under the Disaster Management Act. Steps must also be taken to prevent sea erosion and coastal flooding, he added.

