Kochi

J.C. Daniel Award Nite

The J.C. Daniel Rajaratna Award Nite to commemorate the 120th birth anniversary of J.C. Daniel, the Father of Malayalam Cinema, will be held at Ernakulam Town Hall on Friday evening.

A host of prominent actors will receive awards at the event which will be inaugurated by Minister for Ports Ramachandran Kadannapally, said Haris Daniel, son of late Daniel and chairman of Kottayam-based J.C. Daniel Foundation, which has been helping artistes who are in need.

