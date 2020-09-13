Jazzing up of vehicles may invite hefty fine

Shops dealing in illegal fittings operate unfettered

Automobile junkies prone to illegally jazzing up their vehicles may better watch out.

Gone are the days when they could alter vehicles as they fancied and get away with just a fine of ₹500 after restoring original factory settings only to indulge in it again, since the fine was not deterrent enough.

An incident in which the Muvattupuzha Regional Transport Office slapped a vehicle owner with a fine of nearly ₹50,000 and suspended the registration of the vehicle for six months for serious alterations changing the “total height, ground clearance, wheel track, and other basic measurements of the vehicle” serves as timely reminder of the scaled-up fine regime in place now under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act.

“Now, alterations to each unit draws a separate fine of ₹5,000 unlike in the past when the fine amount was same irrespective of the number of alterations. This heavy fine will be a deterrent for a majority, while those prepared to splurge on jazzing up vehicles may still continue with that,” said P.M. Shabeer, Regional Transport Officer, Muvattupuzha.

In the instant case, nine serious illegal alterations, including fitment of oversized tyres, steel fabricated crash guard, and large number of high-intensity light units, removal of front bumpers, replacement of front and rear suspension systems, lengthening of propeller shaft, and changes in braking system and steering gears, were detected, and each attracted a fine of ₹5,000.

Mr. Shabeer said a highly popular motorcycle with 350 CC and 500 CC variants remained one of the most jazzed-up vehicles on the road with alterations done mainly to their handle and silencer. Jazzed-up bumper and crash guards, oversized tyres and high-intensity lights remain the favoured alterations in four-wheelers.

Prior to the pandemic, shops dealing in these largely illegal extra fittings were doing a booming business. While sporadic drives were conducted against jazzed-up vehicles, these shops enjoyed a free run.

“As of now, there are no specific laws governing them, and action against alterations can be only confined to the vehicle owner concerned. Maybe, they will come under the scanner once the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act come into force in its entirety,” said Mr. Shabeer.