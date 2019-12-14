Jawan’s body to be brought today

The body of a Malayali Indian Air Force jawan who died in an accident at Mathura will be brought home on Sunday.
Krishnadas, 23, a leading aircraftsman hailing from Kumaramangalam in Thodupuzha, died on Friday.
The Air India flight carrying the body will depart from Delhi at 5.10 a.m. and is scheduled to reach the Cochin International Airport around 8 a.m.
The body will be immediately taken to his native place, which is about 52 km away from the airport. It will be kept for the people to pay homage till around 1.30 p.m. before being cremated at Naduviladath, near his home.
