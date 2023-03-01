ADVERTISEMENT

Javadekar refuses to answer query on LPG price hike

March 01, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leader Prakash Javadekar, MP, on Wednesday accused the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala of being “anti-people” for increasing the price of fuel by ₹2. But he refused to reply to questions from media persons on the Centre’s steep increase in domestic and commercial cooking gas prices by ₹50 and ₹350 respectively.

Mr. Javadekar chose to walk away when the question was raised.

Speaking at a meeting of the Minority Morcha of the BJP, the former Union Minister said the Centre had offered copious support for infrastructure development in Kerala. Thousands of farmers benefited from schemes introduced by the Centre, he added.

