Japan Mela gets under way in Kochi

March 02, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The theme revolves around Kerala’s strength in tourism, spices, and wellness as well as Artificial Intelligence, robotics, and future fuels

The Hindu Bureau

Several Japanese companies have expressed intent to invest in India, said Taga Masayuki, Consul General of Japan at the three-day Japan Mela that got under way here on Thursday. He was addressing the inaugural session of a business-to-business (B2B) connect event organised as part of the mela.

A communication from the organisers said Kerala was known for its workforce in Japan. Though only a few Japanese companies are present in the State, several businesses have deals with Japan in procurement and technology. “The Indo-Japanese connection is expanding. I would like to see more Japanese companies investing in the State and the country,” the communication quoting the Consul General said.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said the State was committed to supporting business partnerships with Japanese companies. He opened the B2B session in the online mode.

Madhu S. Nair, president of Indo Japan Chamber of Commerce Kerala (INJACK) and chairman of Cochin Shipyard and Viju Jacob, managing director, Synthite were among those who spoke at the inaugural event, the communication said.

The second edition of the Japan Mela focusses on B2B meets. The theme of the mela revolves around Kerala’s strength in tourism, spices, and wellness as well as emerging spaces such as Artificial Intelligence, robotics, and future fuels, said Mr. Nair. Three panel discussions were held on the first day on spices, tourism and wellness, and education.

