Janakiya Vedhi organises mass litigation camp at Chellanam

July 23, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Chellanam Kochi Janakiya Vedhi, which has been demanding protection measures for the coast between Fort Kochi and Chellanam, organised a mass litigation programme on Saturday, with residents of Kannamaly, Kattiparambu and surrounding areas being provided advice and assistance to make their complaints heard at legal forums.

Programme organisers said that around 300 complaints had been received, while more were expected in the coming days. V.T. Sebastian of the Vedhi said lawyers and human rights activists participated in the programme as resource persons. The camp held from 10.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday saw good response.

Residents demanded that the government give up its lackadaisical attitude and build tetrapod walls and erect groynes to protect the coast. People living north of Puthenthode were threatened by possible sea erosion, said Vedhi leaders.

The protest by the Vedhi, highlighting the threat to life and property of people in unprotected coastal segments in Chellanam, has completed more than 1,360 days. The agitation was launched in October 2019, but had to be confined to protesters’ homes due to the pandemic for about a year.

Vedhi leaders reiterated that the people stood firm in their demand that the entire coastal segment between Fort Kochi and Chellanam should be provided protection. The 7.3-km segment, which has been protected by a tetrapod wall, is only a small stretch of the coast. More groynes are needed to ensure that vulnerable areas in the north of the coast are protected fully from sea erosion. Mr. Sebastian alleged that the State government was yet to finalise plans for protection works on the remaining stretch of the coast.

