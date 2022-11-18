Jamy the star attraction in police pavilion at Kothamangalam

November 18, 2022 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KOCHI

Jamy is a six-and-a-half-year-old Labrador specialised in tracking down explosives

The Hindu Bureau

Jamy was the star attraction at the police pavilion set up by Ernakulam Rural Police as part of the Tech-Olympiad at the Mar Baselios Institute of Technology and Science, Kothamangalam, on Friday.

Trending

  1. Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
  3. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  5. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamy is a six-and-a-half-year-old Labrador belonging to the K9 wing of Ernakulam Rural Police and is specialised in tracking down explosives. Visitors to the pavilion were busy taking selfies with Jamy.

The pavilion also features 17 types of guns, including AK 47, LMG Mutli Shell Launcher, pistols and revolvers. Besides, girls visiting the pavilion are given self-defence classes. Awareness classes about Yodhav, cyber safety, online fraud, two-wheeler accidents, identifying the ranks of police officers are also being held.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

police

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US