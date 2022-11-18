Jamy the star attraction in police pavilion at Kothamangalam

November 18, 2022 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KOCHI

Jamy was the star attraction at the police pavilion set up by Ernakulam Rural Police as part of the Tech-Olympiad at the Mar Baselios Institute of Technology and Science, Kothamangalam, on Friday.

Jamy is a six-and-a-half-year-old Labrador belonging to the K9 wing of Ernakulam Rural Police and is specialised in tracking down explosives. Visitors to the pavilion were busy taking selfies with Jamy.

The pavilion also features 17 types of guns, including AK 47, LMG Mutli Shell Launcher, pistols and revolvers. Besides, girls visiting the pavilion are given self-defence classes. Awareness classes about Yodhav, cyber safety, online fraud, two-wheeler accidents, identifying the ranks of police officers are also being held.