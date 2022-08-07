Kochi

Jameer K.B. wins the Kochi round of The Hindu BusinessLine quiz

Special Correspondent KOCHI August 07, 2022 22:09 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 22:09 IST

After four gruelling rounds, Jameer K.B. of Q Collective Knowledge Solutions emerged winner of the Kochi round of The Hindu BusinessLine Cerebration Corporate Quiz 2022, winning a total of 31 points.

Rishi Kant Gupta of SAIL with 25 points and Rakesh Pillai of Measured Inc with 22 points came second and third respectively. There were six participants at the event held on Sunday.

The Hindu BusinessLine Editor Raghuvir Srinivasan and Union Bank of India Ernakulam Regional Head Manjunatha Swamy C.J. were among those who spoke. Ajay Poonia was the quizmaster. Quiz enthusiasts may witness the top six battling it out at https://bit.ly/BLQKOC.

The Union Bank of India is the title sponsor of the event, which is powered by ManageEngine. Parker is the writing instrument partner and Greyon Cosmetics is the associate partner.

