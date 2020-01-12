Jain Coral Cove and Golden Kayaloram to be razed on January 12

Explosives will bring down Jain Coral Cove, which had the maximum number of housing units among the four illegal Maradu apartments, in the morning on January 12. The blast has been scheduled at 11 a.m. The prohibitory orders that were clamped in the area will continue for the day.

The demolition will be a less risky affair when compared to the exercise on January 11 as the area where the building has come up is sparsely occupied. All precautionary exercises will be replayed on Sunday too, said Muhammad Arif Khan, secretary of the Maradu municipality.

As per municipal records, there were 122 housing units in Coral Cove and 41 in Golden Kayaloram. While Alfa Serene had 82 units, H2O Holy Faith had 98 units. The control room for coordinating the demolition of Coral Cove has been set up at a nearby apartment complex. The initiation point will be at a workshop located 70 metres from the blast site.

The second blast for the day will be staged at Golden Kayaloram three hours after the demolition of Coral Cove. The blast will be initiated at 2 p.m. from the initiation point set up at the garage of a house located 100 metres from the structure.

The authorities will coordinate the operations from a control room set up at the office of the Inland Waterways Authority of India.