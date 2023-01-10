Jail for accused in Kanakamala IS recruitment case

January 10, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - KOCHI

Muhammad Polakkanni, an accused in the Kanakamala IS recruitment case, was sentenced to seven years’ rigorous imprisonment by the Kochi Special Court for the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He was also slapped with a fine of ₹3 lakh.

K. Kamanees, Special Judge, sentenced Muhammad to imprisonment after he pleaded guilty in the case.

Though the court found him guilty of six counts, including the offence of being a member of an extremist gang and recruiting persons for extremist acts under the Unlawful Activities (prevention) Act, it took a sober view and sentenced him to imprisonment in the interest of justice.

The prosecution case was that the accused had knowingly conspired with others to create an ISIS/Daish extremist gang in south India, Ansarul Khilafa KL, and became its member. He also allegedly conspired with others in 2016 to carry out extremist acts targeting prominent persons and places of importance in south India.

He had reached Georgia in January 2018 as part of Hijra to Syria for joining the extremist outfit.

The court noted that Muhammad, aged 24, had said that the path he had chosen was wrong, and that he wanted to be a truly religious person. He sought a lesser punishment so that he could take care of his ageing parents and family, the court noted.

Though the words of the accused reflected a sense of remorse, the offences proved against him were grave in nature. He was found to be an intelligent person and a studious pupil. The records prima facie revealed that he had lost his way due to heavy indoctrination. The punishment was awarded as a reformative measure, the court said.