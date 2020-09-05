Jafar Malik to head CSML

Jafar Malik, an IAS officer of the 2013 batch, has joined as the new Chief Executive Officer of Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) on Friday.
He was the District Collector of Malappuram. “I am so excited to take charge as the CEO of Cochin Smart Mission Limited. It is performing progressively and it was ranked 10th in its performance. We hope we can complete projects by their respective deadlines. Once they are over, Kochi will be smart, sustainable and eco-friendly,” he said.
Alkesh Kumar Sharma, who was heading CSML, handed over the charge on Friday. After taking charge, Mr. Malik held discussions with officials of the agency. A native of Rajasthan, he also served as the Director of Department of Social Justice and as the Additional Director General, Kerala Tourism.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath