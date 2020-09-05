Jafar Malik to head CSML

Jafar Malik, an IAS officer of the 2013 batch, has joined as the new Chief Executive Officer of Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) on Friday.

He was the District Collector of Malappuram. “I am so excited to take charge as the CEO of Cochin Smart Mission Limited. It is performing progressively and it was ranked 10th in its performance. We hope we can complete projects by their respective deadlines. Once they are over, Kochi will be smart, sustainable and eco-friendly,” he said.

Alkesh Kumar Sharma, who was heading CSML, handed over the charge on Friday. After taking charge, Mr. Malik held discussions with officials of the agency. A native of Rajasthan, he also served as the Director of Department of Social Justice and as the Additional Director General, Kerala Tourism.