Jafar Malik takes over as CEO of KMTA

Initial focus on improving transportation system within corporation limits

Jafar Malik has assumed charge as the first CEO of the recently launched Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA), said to be the first such body in India constituted by a legislative enactment.

Mr. Malik said steps would be taken to seamlessly integrate different modes of commute in Kochi. In the first phase, the metro, railway, buses, autos, taxi cars, and bicycles will be integrated, leaving commuters with a variety of choices. The KMTA will helm the development of urban transport modes, their monitoring and upkeep. “The initial focus will be on improving the transportation system within the Kochi Corporation limits. The emphasis will subsequently shift to areas under the Greater Cochin Development Authority [GCDA] and the Goshree Islands Development Authority [GIDA],” he said.

Mr. Malik added that CSML would shortly launch a grievance redressal app, using which people will be able to send messages on issues like potholed roads, waste dumping, and grievances regarding power and water supply. They will be forwarded to the agencies concerned.

Photographs of potholes will be sent along with GPS coordinates, to ensure prompt action. Officials of various agencies will be updated about the app. Streamlining urban transport will be a focal area, since it is the backbone of Kochi city, he said.