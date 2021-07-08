Jafar Malik is new Ernakulam Collector

Jafar Malik

Kochi

08 July 2021 00:11 IST

Jafar Malik, an IAS officer of 2013 batch, has been appointed the District Collector of Ernakulam with immediate effect.

S. Suhas, the incumbent Collector who’s from the 2012 batch of IAS officers, has been transferred as Managing Director of the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala.

Mr. Malik was holding the posts of MD, RBDCK, chief executive of Cochin Smart Mission Ltd and chief executive of the Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority.

It is learnt that Mr. Suhas will continue to hold the additional charge of Managing Director of Cochin International Airport Ltd.