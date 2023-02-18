Jacobites slam incidents at Mulanthuruthy cemetery

February 18, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The Jacobite faction of the Syrian Orthodox Church has condemned as “brutal” the incidents last Sunday in which members of the faction were allegedly locked up inside the cemetery of the Mulanthuruthy Marthoman Jacobite Cathedral by the rival Orthodox faction members.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Joseph Mor Gregorios, metropolitan trustee of the Jacobite faction, alleged that it was a calculated move on the part of the Orthodox faction, while the law permitted members of the parish to enter the cemetery and offer prayers.

However, a spokesman for the Orthodox faction said the court had allowed the faithful to enter the cemetery and not the priests and bishops. He alleged that on Sunday, the day of the departed, a group of Jacobite faction members had entered the cemetery along with priests.

The spokesman also alleged that the Jacobite group was trying to vitiate the atmosphere as it feared that the Malankara churches would have to be given up by them in accordance with the court verdict.

However, the Jacobites have maintained that while the State government was trying to establish peace through legislation, the Orthodox group was attempting to block the move. Any move to physically prevent priests of the Jacobite group from entering the cemeteries would not be tolerated, the Jacobite faction said.