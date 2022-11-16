Jacobites reiterate call for legislation to end dispute

November 16, 2022 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Metropolitan Trustee of the Jacobite faction of the Malankara Church Joseph Mor Gregorios slammed the Orthodox group for withdrawing from any further discussions and reiterated the Jacobite stand that only legislation can bring about a permanent settlement in the Church, where there is a long-standing dispute over the ownership of churches and related institutions.

The Metropolitan Trustee criticised the Orthodox group for withdrawing from government-convened discussions. The group must re-examine its stand, said Joseph Mor Gregorios. He also praised the efforts made by the government to end the disputes.

Talks fail

The Metropolitan Trustee’s letter comes a day after talks convened by Chief Secretary V.P. Joy on the Malankara Church dispute ended in a failure to bring the groups together on a platform of consensus as the Orthodox group stuck to its opposition to legislation.

Taking the matter to the court of law over several years had not brought about peace. There have been several court orders and rounds of discussions to no end. Now, legislation is the only solution, he said. “We must also recall that peace was brought about between the groups during the royal and foreign administration through governments and not through courts,” he added.

He also claimed that the majority of the Orthodox group members preferred legislation. Only 8% of those who voted in an opinion-taking exercise conducted by the government opposed legislation. This is a pointer to the imperative of having a piece of new legislation to end the church dispute.

Through discussions

The Jacobite group has always responded positively to all the mediation efforts, he said, and alleged that court orders were being cited in parts to justify takeover of churches, cemeteries, and church property. Several parishes have been able to reach a consensus on various issues through discussions even as court orders were in place. The government must, therefore, go in for legislation and end once and for all the disputes. Joseph Mor Gregorios appealed to all to support the cause for legislation.