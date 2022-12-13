Jacobite Syrian, Catholic churches to step up mutual cooperation

December 13, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The Jacobite Syrian Church and the Catholic Church have decided to formulate programmes to strengthen unity and mutual cooperation.

Accordingly, common guidelines providing sacramental and pastoral care to members of both the churches at hospitals and educational institutions will be drafted.

The objective of the agreement is to ensure anointing of the sick and offering Mass and communion to those in critical medical condition. The priests of the Catholic Church will offer services to those belonging to the Jacobite Syrian Church in the absence of priests belonging to the latter and vice versa, according to a communication issued by the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church.

The Jacobite Syrian Church and the Catholic Church would also work jointly towards educating the faithful on the new agreement, it said.