Jacobite faction slams Orthodox bishop’s statement

February 08, 2024 10:20 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Jacobite Syrian Christian Church has condemned a statement by the Kottayam bishop of the Orthodox faction, Mar Diascoros, about the late Kizhakkeveettil Maramma Rajan and her family of the Kattachira parish.

A statement issued by Thampu George Thukalan, trustee of the Jacobite Church and Jacob C. Mathew, secretary said that the Bishop’s statements were absolutely ridiculous and revealed the double standard followed by the Orthodox faction.

The statement by the Orthodox faction bishop also betrayed the unease with which the group veiwed the visit of the head of the Universal Syrian Orthodox Church Ignatios Ephrem II to Malankara.