Jacobite faction continues protest

KOCHI

17 August 2020 00:18 IST

The Jacobite faction of the Malankara Church continued to pray and protest in front of the Marthoman Church at Mulamthuruthy on Sunday in the wake of a court order to take over the church. The protest is held under the leadership of various heads of the church, including Joseph Mar Gregorios, metropolitan trustee.

The protest is held in line with strict COVID-19 protocol, and it will continue till Monday, said a spokesman of the Jacobite faction. He added that around 3,000 members of the Mulamthuruthy parish were participating in the protest. He also said that around 3,000 families would be left without a spiritual home if the authorities went ahead with their decision.

