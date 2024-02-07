GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jacobite committees extend full support to efforts to end church dispute

February 07, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Working and Management Committees of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church have extended full support to the State government efforts to end the dispute within Malankara church.

A statement said here that the whole of Kerala society favoured settling the dispute and the Jacobite church will support the general wish and cooperate with the government in all its peace efforts. The committees held their meeting in the presence of the visiting Patriarch of Antioch and head of the Universal Syrian Orthodox Church Ignatios Ephrem II and Malankara Metropolitan Joseph Mar Gregorios.

The Patriarch expressed his wish that the children of the church received justice even as they are not shaken by the loss of parish churches and a situation in which their dead could not be buried in peace.

The statement claimed that after listening to a recent address by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan the Orthodox faction has tried to stir up trouble and to create a troubled atmosphere. The attitude is ludicrous, the statement added. The Orthodox faction, which went out of the communion of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church is forgetting Christian values to oust the majority of parishioners from 55 churches and to violate rules on funerals in churches like Mulamthuruty, Kattachira, Chalissery and others.

