Jacobite church synod welcomes move to settle dispute between factions of Malankara Church

March 20, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The synod of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church has welcomed the move by the State government to permanently settle the century-old dispute between the two factions of the Malankara Church.

A statement issued here on Monday by media cell chairman of the Jacobite Church Metropolitan Kuriakose Theophelos said that the synod lauded the move and appealed to the government to make the proposed Malankara Church Bill a reality at the earliest.

The proposed Bill will be based on the Supreme Court verdict of July 3, 2017, on the administration of the Malankara Church parishes and in the spirit of the recommendations of Justice K.T. Thomas Committee on legal reforms. The widespread support received for the proposed Bill is an indication of the desire of the people to find a solution to the Malankara Church dispute, the statement added.

The synod also decided to appropriately celebrate the 50th anniversary of the ordination as bishop of Catholicos Baselios Thomas I. The Golden Jubilee celebrations will last a year. The jubilee celebrations will be inaugurated on July 22, 2023 as part of the 95th birthday celebrations of the Catholicos.

The Jacobite Church synod also expressed its sorrow at the passing of former archbishop of Changanassery Joseph Powathil. The late archbishop was a friend of the Jacobite Church, noted the synod. Special prayers were held for him.