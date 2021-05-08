Jacobite Church offers help to combat pandemic

KOCHI

All Jacobite Syrian churches must be closed down if the situation warrants, depending on the regional COVID scenario. Similarly, only death-related ceremonies must be organised, while heeding to guidelines issued by the government, Joseph Mor Gregorios, Metropolitan Trustee of the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church, said in a circular addressed to the faithful.

A priest and his assistant could conduct the Holy Mass at the church for online telecast, only if they reside on the church premises. Church-owned buildings must be handed over to the government if need arises. Parish-level COVID helpline and telecounselling / prayer facilities too must be arranged, he added. He exhorted the faithful to augment government-led efforts to contain the pandemic.

