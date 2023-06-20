ADVERTISEMENT

J. Sanilmon elected as chairperson of Kochi Corporation’s Town Planning Standing Committee

June 20, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Independent councillor J. Sanilmon was once again elected as chairperson of the Town Planning Standing Committee of the Kochi Corporation with the support of the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Mr. Sanilmon defeated A.R. Padmadas of the United Democratic Front (UDF) by a margin of one vote in the election held on Tuesday. While Mr. Sanilmon polled five votes, Mr. Padmadas got four.

Earlier M.H.M. Ashraf, who had won the civic body election as a CPI(M) councillor and later shifted loyalties to the UDF, had stepped down to pave the way for the election of Mr. Sanilmon. Interestingly, Mr. Ashraf had become the chairperson of the committee with the support of the UDF.

The CPI(M) had earlier moved the State Election Commission against Mr. Ashraf for violating the party whip in the election to the standing committee.

