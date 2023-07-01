Ivory seized, four arrested in Ernakulam

July 01, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - KOCHI

Forest officials arrested four persons and seized ivory from them at Chengarakara near Pattimattam in Ernakulam on Saturday.

The arrested are P.A. Aneesh and Akhil Mohan, the sellers, and Shyamlal and Aneeshkumar, who came to purchase the tusk. The arrests were made by officials of the flying squad, Perumbavoor, and forest station at Mekkapala. A car and a two-wheeler were also seized.

The sellers maintained that they got the ivory from an old house in north Kerala. Investigation will be conducted to ascertain whether the ivory was that of a captive elephant or a wild one.

The accused were booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, officials said.

