Ivory case: verdict on intervention plea likely by March 29

Govt. move to withdraw case against Mohanlal questioned

A judicial order in the intervention petition filed in actor Mohanlal’s illegal ivory possession case is likely to be passed on March 29. Anju Cletus, the Judicial First Class Magistrate-3 of Perumbavoor, posted the case for the day.

Mohanlal was booked by the Forest department for illegally possessing two pairs of elephant tusks and was charged under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act. Later, the State government moved a petition to withdraw the prosecution proceedings against the actor. Two petitioners moved the trial court seeking to intervene in the case to challenge the government decision to withdraw the prosecution.

Earlier on the day, the counsel for the petitioners argued that the State had violated the process in providing the actor the ownership certificate for the tusks. The certificate was invalid as its issuance was not published in the government gazette, argued Abraham P. Meachinkara, the counsel for the petitioners.

The illegal possession and transfer of the ivory was an offence under Wildlife Protection Act. The State moved the application to withdraw the prosecution proceedings hardly four months after filing the final report in the case. There was no change of circumstances in the case after the filing of the final report to withdraw the prosecution, he argued.

M. Vinod, the Assistant Public Prosecutor, challenged the right of the petitioners to intervene in the case. He argued that the intervention petition shall be dismissed as the legality of possession of the tusks was accepted by the competent authority and a certificate of ownership issued. The certificate was issued after completing the mandatory procedures as per the Wildlife Protection Act, he submitted.

He also submitted that it was an ideal case for the withdrawal of prosecution. The petition for the withdrawal of prosecution was earlier filed in the court, he submitted.

The prosecutor also argued that the petitioners were wasting the time of the court by filing frivolous petitions in the name of public interest. The petitioners were not the de facto complainants in the case. A de facto complainant is the victim of an offence, he submitted.