IUML will see through CPI(M) ploy on UCC: K.C. Venugopal

July 08, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal has said the scheming behind the CPI(M)’s sudden volte-face over the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) after supporting it till recently is apparent to all, including the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the new office bearers of Mahila Congress and block presidents here on Saturday.

Mr. Venugopal said it was up to the IUML to decide whether or not to participate in the seminar on UCC being organised by the CPI(M). They (IUML) had already made their position clear (on the UCC) and the Congress was satisfied with it, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged the CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan who accused the Congress of not having clarity on the UCC to introspect. It would show CPI(M)’s vacillations on the UCC whereas the Congress had always opposed it.

Mr. Venugopal accused the unholy nexus between the CPI(M) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The CPI(M), he alleged, clandestinely connived with the BJP for getting their leaders absolved of cases and getting their rule in the State extended.

There was difference of opinion in the CPI(M) over the Gujarat High Court verdict against Rahul Gandhi. Elamaram Kareem and A.K. Balan held two different views on the issue. He accused of Mr. Balan of welcoming the verdict, which he said was vile.

Mr. Gandhi could not be silenced by cases. The cases against him was not for murder or assault but were for defamation filed by the Sangh Parivar activists for criticising Modi and Adani. The verdict disqualifying Mr. Gandhi as a Parliamentarian was issued for criticising Modi, Mr. Venugopal alleged.

Attempts were being made to silence him for exposing the relation between Modi and Adani. Mr. Gandhi could not be pinned down by these cases and he would keep on going like a hurricane. Those who thought Mr. Gandhi can restrained for exercising his right to expression were in fool’s paradise, he said. Steps would be taken in consultation with lawyers in the case.

Mr. Venugopal dubbed the action against Mr. Gandhi as the biggest assault on democracy, freedom, and civilian rights. The violation of the right of expression was not even being discussed by the media, he accused.

The Congress activists would stage silent gag protests in front of the Gandhi statues in all State headquarters on July 12.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.