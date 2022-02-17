IUML decides not to cooperate with UDF in Kalamassery municipality

Party alleges “unholy alliance” between Congress and BJP

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has said that it will not cooperate with the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Kalamassery municipality in protest against what the party described as an "unholy alliance" between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

P.E. Abdul Raheem, general secretary of the Kalamassery unit of IUML, said the Congress was trying to hold on to power using the support of the BJP, which was not acceptable to the IUML. The party will however continue to be part of the UDF and is unlikely to do anything to disrupt the UDF-controlled council at the municipality.

The IUML has also protested against the Congress party inducting a BJP candidate into the municipal park advisory committee. Mr. Raheem said action should be taken against those involved in the decision to induct the BJP representative. The party has decided to submit a complaint against the Congress party action to the District Congress Committee as well as Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan.

The IUML has three members in the municipal council, which has 20 Left Democratic Front members and 21 UDF members, including 16 from the Congress and two Congress rebels. The BJP has one member.