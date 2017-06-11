It’s jubilee bells for Ponnurunni library

At 70, the Ponnurunni Grameena Vayanasala is looking for more space. It is a measure of its success that the office-bearers of the library are trying hard to find more space in the two-storied structure that has stood as a tower of light and entry into the world of letters for hundreds of people in the locality.

President of the library and a former government official M.K. Saseendran says the library has a stock of 17,000 books and more than 250 steady members, who turn up at the library regularly. More books mean more space, he says, a little perplexed about finding a way to add some more space.

The number of activities is being expanded. Not only does the library now offer books, newspapers and periodicals. It will soon launch programmes for children and the elderly, says Mr. Saseendran.

A visit to the library on Sunday showed how involved the library is in the lives of the local people. A group of students, who came out in flying colours during the last public examinations, are being felicitated. Hardly 40 people can sit in the hall, says library secretary K.K. Gopi Nair to highlight the need to find more space for future activities.

Mr. Saseendran says the Ponnurunni library is more than 85 years old, given the oral tradition related to it. It started with a table and a few chairs and operated out of rented one-room facilities. It is possible that registers and other records could have been lost during frequent shifting of the library until a permanent building was acquired. It was later registered in 1946, and it received 1.5 cents of land against a payment of ₹50 in 1967. The year also saw people making contributions to have a tile-roofed building for the library. Since then the library has steadily grown in popularity and stature.