‘It’s a mission well executed’ ,says Snehil Kumar Singh

On Sunday night, Snehil Kumar Singh, the Fort Kochi RDO, was a much relaxed man, speaking leisurely over his official telephone.

He did not rush through the conversation as he used to or messaged back enquiring whether he could call back.

“It was a job well executed, and I am happy about the way it was carried out,” said Mr. Singh when The Hindu caught up with him, hours after the successful demolition of the Maradu apartment complexes.

It was five months ago in September last year that he was appointed as the nodal officer for the unique assignment. There were precedents and models to follow, and he had to tread his path all alone.

“The task before the government was to implement the Supreme Court order, and I had to execute it. I was to follow the timeline fixed by the State Government for the purpose,” he recalled.

The formation of the technical committee and the selection of the demolition agencies were the two factors that influenced the outcome of the mission. The agencies never compromised on any aspects of their job. A support team with officials drawn from the nearby local bodies was put together, Mr. Singh noted.

The demarcation of the exclusion zone and the evacuation of residents from near the apartments were the challenges during the final days, he said.

The support of the district administration and the police also mattered, he said.

The Maradu municipal authorities were at loggerheads with Mr. Singh during his early days of the mission.

“It was some sort of miscommunication that led to the situation, and it took some time for them to understand the significance of the order and the gravity of the situation. The directive of the court had to be implemented in a time-bound manner. Eventually, the job was well executed,” said Mr. Kumar.