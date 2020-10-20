ITMS a feather on cap of Kochi’s transport system: CM

Actuated signal system readied at 21 important junctions in the city

The ₹27-crore Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) to streamline traffic movement and to aid in rule enforcement in the Greater Kochi area was yet another feather on the cap of Kochi’s transport system, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, after inaugurating the system online on Monday.

The taking effect of the Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) and the expected commissioning of the Water Metro (in January 2021) would take ahead the cause of seamless mobility in the region, which already has metro rail, private bus companies and an autorickshaw cooperative society to be proud of. That the tech-based ITMS relied on night-vision cameras would ensure rule enforcement round-the-clock and irrespective of the weather, said the Chief Minister.

An initiative of Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML), Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation (Keltron) installed high resolution CCTVs and other equipment needed for the project. Automated enforcement will help identify traffic-dense corridors and vehicles moving in that direction will be given preference, by relying on data gathered by radars. It will also enable automated rule enforcement. For instance, motorists who jump red signal will be automatically challaned and will have to remit fine. The actuated signal system has been readied at 21 important junctions while pedestrian-operated pelican signals are there at half a dozen busy roads. Red-light jumping detection cameras are there at 35 junctions. All these will be monitored from the centralised monitoring and command centre at Revenue Tower. Keltron will have to ensure upkeep of cameras and allied infrastructure for a period of five years.

Mr. Vijayan also unveiled CSML’s e-health solutions project, a joint initiative of Central and State governments, which will store data on patients among a host of other functions. The Ernakulam General Hospital is among the eight government hospitals that will be covered under this. He stated that all CSML initiatives were tailor-made to improve the quality of life of citizens.