IT raids at residences of eight social media influencers

June 22, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - KOCHI

Income Tax Department conducted raids at the residences of eight social media influencers in the State.

Investigations were carried out after discrepancies in the income declared by these social media influencers and their expenditure surfaced. In some cases, the influencers collected payments in cash for the advertisements that appeared in their programmes. However, such transactions never reflected in their income statements. The financial transactions of more such influencers will be scrutinised in the coming days, said department officials.

The quantum of tax evasion will be known only after completing the assessment, they said.