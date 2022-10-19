It’s raining goals against drugs at a Kochi school

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 19, 2022 19:09 IST

A student participating in ‘a goal against drugs’ campaign being organised by St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Vallarpadam.

It is raining goals at St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Vallarpadam, where a sensitisation drive against drugs is on.

The campaign intends to get 2022 goals netted by as many people by next Monday. A goal post featuring a ‘Say no to drugs’ poster has been set up on the school ground for the purpose. So far, almost all the 900 students and 33 teachers of the school ‘scored goals against drugs.’

“Each person has to put the name and signature in a register with the undertaking pledging their participation in the fight against drugs before taking the kick. Participants are given a ‘thanks card’ on scoring the goal as an acknowledgment of their support to our campaign,” said Jojo K.C., headmaster of high school section.

It was Francis K.P., physical education instructor at the school, who came up with the idea realising students’ love for football. It had the full support of the school’s Janajagratha Samiti chaired by parent-teacher association (PTA) president Joseph Biju and higher secondary school principal Bilfy Sebastian.

The school hopes to take advantage of its immediate proximity to the famed Vallarpadam Basilica that draws thousands of visitors, to maximise participation in the campaign. “We have deployed student police cadets [SPC] in the Basilica compound with placards on the campaign for attracting the socially conscious among visitors. Many of them are enthusiastically participating in our campaign. At this rate, we may even exceed our target of 2022 goals,” said Mr. Jojo.

The SPCs are planning to visit at least five schools in the neighbourhood with a flash mob and street play against drug abuse. A marathon with the participation of at least five students from 20 high schools is also being planned as part of the campaign.

Hibi Eden, MP, inaugurated the campaign. Mulavukad panchayat president V.S. Akbar was present.

