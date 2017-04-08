It is a long wait for LPG import terminal

KOCHI: The commissioning of Indian Oil Corporation’s cooking gas import terminal on Puthuvype island, the work on which has been stalled for nearly two months now, is likely to be delayed by six to eight months. IOC was forced to suspend work following protests by local residents, even as the State government stepped in to mediate.

Minister for Industries A.C. Moideen said he had held a round of discussions with the protesters as well as IOC representatives on Friday. “The District Collector has been asked to submit a report, which is expected to reach the Chief Minister in a day or two,” he added.

“The protesters termed the IOC facilities threats to their lives and property. However, the oil company said all safety measures would be in place as prescribed by the statutory authorities. It is an important infrastructure project for the country, and the government will work to bring about a conciliation,” said Mr. Moideen.

According to IOC sources, the company lost nearly ₹1 crore a day owing to suspension of work. For the record, almost a third of the project has been completed. It was initially scheduled for commissioning in February 2018.

LPG Terminal Virudha Janakeeya Samara Samithi (people’s combine against LPG terminal), representative Dixon d’ Silva claimed that IOC had gone ahead with the project by violating environmental norms. Besides, the project posed a grave threat to people living in its vicinity. According to him, around 1,200 families live in the said area. Incidentally, Varappuzha Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil, during his meeting with the protesters in February, had expressed solidarity with them.

Mr. Dixon d’ Silva said the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had posted the final hearing on the terminal project for April 13.

Meanwhile, IOC General Manager P.S. Mony told reporters here on Friday that the terminal and associated facilities, including the 498-km Kochi-Salem pipeline, involved a total investment of ₹2,200 crore. “The terminal, with a capacity of six lakh tonnes, has received all the statutory clearances. The facility, which is coming up in the special economic zone under Cochin Port Trust, is being built at a cost of ₹714 crore. When commissioned, the project is expected to earn around ₹300 crore a year for the State government.

With LPG consumption projected to go up, infrastructure facilities like the Puthuvype project is an imperative for the country, said the official. IOC imports around 50% of LPG required in the country. The number of LPG connections is expected to double to around 30 crore by 2020-22.