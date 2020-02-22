Thanks to Haritha Keralam Mission, it is a green Shivaratri this time around.

There is a total ban on single-use plastic, and measures have been taken to process biodegradable waste in an effort made in collaboration with Shuchitwa Mission, Aluva Municipality, Cochin Devaswom Board, Kalamassery Government Polytechnic, and Al-Ameen College, Edathala.

Shops searched

The municipal secretary and health officials searched shops for banned plastic items and fines ranging from ₹10,000 were charged from those who stocked the banned varieties.

Biotoilets and septic tanks were readied for devotees, and Municipal Chairperson Lissy Abraham said all measures were taken to ensure total compliance with the green protocol. A special stall was set up under the BUDS school at Sreemoolanagaram to make available cloth bags with prices starting from ₹5. NSS volunteers of the polytechnic and Al-Ameen College were tasked with distributing leaflets, brochures, and placards for awareness creation.