Kochi

It is a green Shivaratri this time around

Thanks to Haritha Keralam Mission, it is a green Shivaratri this time around.

There is a total ban on single-use plastic, and measures have been taken to process biodegradable waste in an effort made in collaboration with Shuchitwa Mission, Aluva Municipality, Cochin Devaswom Board, Kalamassery Government Polytechnic, and Al-Ameen College, Edathala.

Shops searched

The municipal secretary and health officials searched shops for banned plastic items and fines ranging from ₹10,000 were charged from those who stocked the banned varieties.

Biotoilets and septic tanks were readied for devotees, and Municipal Chairperson Lissy Abraham said all measures were taken to ensure total compliance with the green protocol. A special stall was set up under the BUDS school at Sreemoolanagaram to make available cloth bags with prices starting from ₹5. NSS volunteers of the polytechnic and Al-Ameen College were tasked with distributing leaflets, brochures, and placards for awareness creation.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 22, 2020 1:17:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/it-is-a-green-shivaratri-this-time-around/article30884433.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY