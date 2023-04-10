HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IT-initiatives of Kerala High Court inaugurated

April 10, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday launched various Information Technology (IT) initiatives including vigilance and family case management system modules.

Inaugurating the vigilance case management system module, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the IT initiatives would go a long way in ensuring speedy justice and transparency of legal procedures.

Chief Justice S. Manikumar inaugurated the family court case module, e-post integration, machine delivery of certified copy and intra court appeal/revisions (High Court) modules, online RTI portal, and IT training hall. The Chief Justice said the primary objective of the initiatives was to enhance judicial productivity, both qualitatively and quantitatively, and make justice delivery system more affordable, accessible, and accountable.

Senior High Court judge S.V. Bhatti presided. Advocate General K. Gopalakrishna Kurup delivered the keynote address.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.