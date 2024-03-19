IT dept. sets up control room to curb black money during polls

March 19, 2024 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Director General of Income Tax (Investigation) has set up a round-the-clock control room here to provide information on possession or movement of unaccounted money or other valuables during the Lok Sabha election.

The toll free number is 1800-425-3173; email id: kerala.election2024@incometax.gov.in. WhatsApp – 87149-36111.

“As many as 150 personnel of the department will be deployed across the State to curb the flow of unaccounted money. Besides checks at the State borders, the department’s intelligence units will be active at airports and the Cochin port,” said Debjyoti Das, Director General of Income Tax (Investigation), Kochi, on March 19 (Tuesday).

“There will be quick reaction teams posted in all districts. The department is deeply engaged with the State Police and enforcement agencies, besides having our own intelligence units,” he said.

On whether checks will be held to rule out transportation of hawala money through helicopters, Mr. Das said the flying squads of the district authorities had the mandate to carry out such inspections. “They have to inform us, if they find some cash,” he said.

Officials of the department said people carrying cash above ₹50,000 should have valid documents. There will be enhanced surveillance in border districts to check the flow of unaccounted money, they said.

